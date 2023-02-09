Home World We help rebuild a dream.
Who among us does not have a dream in their life?
How many of us would like to see it finally come to life?
I believe in many!
A few days ago, after the flood that hit Liguria, Chiara blogger’s dream of “touch and heels” and that is, his restaurant that has only been open for three months “Workshop of kitchen”, has been swept away by mud and water.
She and her partner are working hard to make their dream come true, but that’s not enough, everyone needs to give them a hand, even if with a little help.

This is the c/c number to contribute:

IBAN: IT86T0617501410000001648580
Payable to: OFFICINA DI CUCINA SNC FONDI FLOOD 2011 SHOP

Thanks to those who want to help a dream come true again 🙂

