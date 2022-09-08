On the possibility that this winter the energy crisis in Germany will be dramatic «we must say: let’s hope. If the situation does not become dramatic enough, then everything will go on as usual ».

These are the words of Harald Weyel, Afd deputy and member of the leadership of the far-right party. The passage was recorded as Weyel spoke on stage at the edge of an event with some colleagues, thinking the microphones were off. The meeting, however, was live on the social TikTok.

CDU MP Johannes Steiniger was the first to share Weydel’s video on Twitter, saying that «Afd shows his anti-patriotic face again. In reality, those of Afd hate Germany ».

The Minister of Justice, Marco Buschmann of the FDP, wrote that “this once again demonstrates the true and shameful face of Afd: he has not the slightest interest in doing something for the citizens of this country”.

Weyel, for his part, then commented that he was misunderstood: «I wanted to express my fear that only a worsening of the emerging crisis will lead political leaders to finally take the necessary measures to fight it. This does not mean, of course, that I want the crisis to worsen ». The Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports it.