Home World “We hope that the energy crisis becomes dramatic”, the German AFD politician believes that the microphone is off and is recorded on social media
World

“We hope that the energy crisis becomes dramatic”, the German AFD politician believes that the microphone is off and is recorded on social media

by admin
“We hope that the energy crisis becomes dramatic”, the German AFD politician believes that the microphone is off and is recorded on social media

On the possibility that this winter the energy crisis in Germany will be dramatic «we must say: let’s hope. If the situation does not become dramatic enough, then everything will go on as usual ».

These are the words of Harald Weyel, Afd deputy and member of the leadership of the far-right party. The passage was recorded as Weyel spoke on stage at the edge of an event with some colleagues, thinking the microphones were off. The meeting, however, was live on the social TikTok.

CDU MP Johannes Steiniger was the first to share Weydel’s video on Twitter, saying that «Afd shows his anti-patriotic face again. In reality, those of Afd hate Germany ».

The Minister of Justice, Marco Buschmann of the FDP, wrote that “this once again demonstrates the true and shameful face of Afd: he has not the slightest interest in doing something for the citizens of this country”.

Weyel, for his part, then commented that he was misunderstood: «I wanted to express my fear that only a worsening of the emerging crisis will lead political leaders to finally take the necessary measures to fight it. This does not mean, of course, that I want the crisis to worsen ». The Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports it.

See also  The Russia-Ukraine peace talks have achieved positive results, and it is time to stop the US-branded "war engine"!

You may also like

Canada stabbing: Second suspect Miles Sanderson dies after...

Chinese materials, the US stops deliveries of F-35s

ȫۼ¹ȷ6.03 ¹ȡҵҪ – ֮

Hong Kong, speech therapists who explained the repression...

24 Colleges & Unis Worldwide That Support Ukrainian...

Mattarella in Tirana on the war in Ukraine:...

“If Germany is bad, it’s good for the...

The Chengdu megalopolis continues the lockdown after new...

Memphis, Facebook massacre live in several shootings: what...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy