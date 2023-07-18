We in Niger, the poorest in the world. Yet the country is praised and receives weapons everywhere

We are always and again the last of the class. This is attested by the report just published by the United Nations on multidimensional poverty. The document describes how people experience poverty in various aspects of daily life. Access to education, healthcare and the standard of living including housing, drinking water and sanitation are the elements taken into consideration in compiling the index. According to the release 1.1 billion people out of the 6.1 surveyed live in acute multidimensional poverty in 110 countries. In sub-Saharan Africa there are 534 million and in South Asia 389 million: about five out of six people are poor. Despite the promises, the international aid, the humanitarian paradise for the United Nations, the NGOs, the associations, the trips abroad of the President of the Republic and the new national anthem, Niger is confirmed as last in the numerous graphs and numbers of the report quoted. Nevertheless the country is praised.

The country arms itself, rearms and gets guns everywhere. Recently Egypt, a well-known democracy applied to the people, has donated weapons and instructors in addition to the French, German, Italian and, of course, American ones. The war is against the so-called terrorist armed groups which, especially in the area of ​​the three borders, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, now occupy important portions of the territory. This has caused the exodus of hundreds of thousands of people, inside and outside their own country with unspeakable suffering.

All this happens also and above all because these countries, with the presumable complicity of external actors, they have lost the only battle that needed to be won: the one against poverty. There is no shortage of analyzes and even the experts who flock to the inevitable summit meetings and not even the visits of diplomats who, especially in the case of Niger, praise the country’s democratic stability and give aid.

Children under 18 account for half of poor people in multidimensional poverty (566 million). The poverty rate for children is 27.7 percent while for adults it is 13.4 percent. Just like in nascent capitalism where children were exploited for the well-known ‘primitive accumulation’ of capital. Even today, and not only in Africa, children are regularly exploited for international capitalism to continue to function well, for the few at the head of the system. On the other hand, as is known, it is confirmed that poverty is more accentuated in rural than in urban areas, in all areas of the world. The report, of course, does not mention refugees, internally displaced persons, migrants and transhumant nomads who, in the vast Sahel, constitute an important portion of the population. The growing violence at borders and real democracy escapes the document on multidimensional poverty.

Again and again sub-Saharan Africa and our Niger accommodated in last place in the ranking of multidimensional poverty of the (slightly) United Nations. Given the brilliant results of the humanitarian commitment provided by the myriads of associations, bodies, foundations and international cooperation, the way out of this infinite spiral seems within reach. Attempt a moratorium on humanitarian aid, for about ten years, in the country. Humanitarian agencies, arms suppliers, bilateral cooperations and itinerant predators of cheap religious illusions gradually cease to operate. We will then see that even cocaine dealers, who rely on the support of armed groups, will have less loot and kidnappings to claim to finance their deadly activities.

The luxury hotels of Niamey, today the prerogative of the ephemeral world of humanitarianism and diplomacy, will be used as schools for the poor in the city and to workshops to create unprecedented utopias with street children.

Niamey, July 2023

