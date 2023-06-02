by palermolive.it – ​​24 seconds ago

The celebrations for the 77th anniversary of the foundation of the Italian Republic took place this morning in Palermo. The ceremony began in front of the monument representing freedom, depicting the “Winged Victory”, located in the square…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ceremony 2 June in Palermo, Prefect: “We institutions must be an example” appeared 24 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».