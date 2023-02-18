Shoda Monk he’s slowly making a name for himself in the overcrowded national urban scene. Last year “Mum, She Loves Me” (Sony, 22) received good reviews thanks to a style that elegantly combines different elements. And here he continues, publishing appetizing singles such as “Vamos a joder” or “Pa entrar a vivir”.

Being the first time we interviewed you at Mondosonoro, let’s review your person and career. How did you discover music, what was it that made you fall in love with it?

I discovered it thanks to my brother and my cousin, they are older than me, and when I was a kid they were in everything they did, they listened much boy, CPV, Doble V… and for me it was something I had never heard before, something brazen that caught my attention, and over time I started getting hold of various CDs and doing research on my own, until one day I knew what I had to do.

Your beginnings came with the Monkas Cru group. How do you remember that time and where did the group end up?

It was a time of learning. I remember traveling a lot, doing the first tour in which our expenses were covered, playing in very empty rooms and in full rooms supporting other artists. It was the first time I started working with real producers, without picking up rhythms from the Internet, and I really learned to pick up a dynamic of being in the studio and creating.

You come from a city like Albacete, with little tradition or scene as far as hip hop is concerned. Was this an advantage or a problem for you? How is rap lived there?

In Albacete there has always been some movement, but we were four cats in a park, just like in high school, we were rappers there and it was not a genre that people consumed. Today everything has grown to incredible levels and the whole world consumes this music. Let’s say that it has been globalized and normalized. We were always the ones organizing concerts and events to get the hype going.

You started your solo career in 2018 with “Paz Feelin’s”. Tell us about this record. What did it mean for you?

That album was a total change, in every aspect. I came from doing strict rap, almost without choruses, without intonations or anything like that. then i met Shack Rose, and I started working with him and experimenting. There I really grew artistically and internally. My mind opened up completely and I began to enjoy another way of creating in the studio. The album meant that my objectives changed, and that’s when I decided that I had to live from this.

Two years later comes “Super Sport”, a new EP of five songs. What evolution, what change, was there from the previous one to this work?

“Paz Feelin’s” It’s a beautiful album, full of messages, very little focused on aesthetics, it’s something very musical and dense. “Super Sport” It’s a handsome car, aesthetics dominate, and we focus on making an elegant and eye-catching sound. It was like doing everything we couldn’t do on the previous album because it didn’t fit with the concept. In “Paz Feelin’s” I let off steam and in “Super Sport” I pulled out my ego.

In 2022 you released your greatest work to date, “Mum, She Loves Me”, a conceptual, experimental album, a step forward in your career. How is this record musically for you? Has it meant a before and after for you?

It has been a very long album on a creative level. It’s been almost two years, and of course it’s been a change, above all I’ve learned a lot doing it, both about myself and Shack Rose and Oddliquor. I have felt very liberated, because after all we have always done what we wanted and the album is full of music. Music with love, regardless of genres and labels, and I think it shows when you listen to it. It has been an important advance, but the best is yet to come.

You started your career with a more classic rap sound but you have been opening up to more modern sounds. Is it important today that musicians not set limits on themselves?

Creativity cannot be limited, that means frustrations and an incredible sensation of not moving forward, at least for me. I think it’s important to go into the studio and do whatever you want, regardless of genre, as long as it’s done well, obviously. It’s my way of thinking and working, maybe it’s not the right one, but it’s the one I need and luckily I can do it.

If someone didn’t know you, what three songs should they listen to from you to have a good reference of you? What do you think are your three most representative songs?

“Salud”, “Kids in the club” and “Nothing to tell you”.

Now let’s talk about all artists. If you had to choose, what would you say are the three best rappers/groups of all time for you? And the three that you like the most right now?

much boy, only the only y Toteking. They have always marked me a lot. From now on I would stay with cross, Dano y Shoda Monkthat a little self-love does not hurt.

We said that in your music we can exemplify how national rap has evolved in recent years. How do you see this scene? Do you think it is as strong as it seems or is it just a mirage?

The musical scene is very strong, it is evident. At the union level, it has many shortcomings and it remains to be seen how renowned artists support smaller artists, which is something we have to learn from Latin America.

We don’t want to say goodbye without talking about one of your latest singles, “Vamos a joder”. A theme with a more R&B cut. Tell us about him, how the idea came about and what inspired you

“Vamos a joder” is elegance and cockiness, something that I think characterizes me. The idea came up one day in the studio with Tony Anzis. We were looking for some punchy drums, a catchy chorus and a forceful concept, and I think the result was very good. We just went into the studio and let it flow.

And as for you, after this release, what future awaits you, what plans does Shoda Monkas have in music in the medium-long term?

This year is going to be full of music, I don’t want to anticipate anything, but I’m already working on it. We are also going to do some collaborations that have been in the pipeline for a while and we are going to do a tour almost as big as last year. I really want to work and keep growing in all aspects. As I said before, the best is yet to come.