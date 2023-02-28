In an era dominated by large corporations that control the cultural scene, a very modest budget horror film has taken advantage of a crack in the system to succeed. We talk about the phenomenon “Terrifier 2” with its creator, Damien Leone.

“It’s surreal, no one on the crew or the cast expected ‘Terrifier 2’ to hit theaters and be a hit”comments Damien Leone in the room of his house, a place full of horror movies on blu-ray, where he conducts the interview by Zoom. “The first part did not have a commercial release, so how could an uncensored sequel that lasted more than two hours have it in principle? When they confirmed that it would hit theaters, we began to believe it, and the first news appeared the week of the premiere that people were fainting and vomiting in theaters watching ‘Terrifier 2’. Those reactions went viral and Howard Stern started talking about the movie on his show, Stephen King tweeted about it and every morning magazine in America was mentioning the ‘Terrifier 2’ phenomenon. We went from zero to infinity in a few days. The most amazing thing of all is that, after the boom in the United States, the ‘Terrifier 2’ phenomenon is reaching other parts of the world, including Spain”.

“The film was made by just a team of ten people, sometimes less, working hard during the three years of the pandemic”

‘Terrifier 2’ It cost two hundred and fifty thousand dollars and has collected, until the closing of this interview, almost fifteen million worldwide. Add to that the fact that it’s an old-school slasher that lasts almost two hours and twenty minutes and contains gore and scenes of violence that would make British censors tremble at nasty 1980s video, and it makes the miracle of your success is of biblical proportions. I ask Leone about the long duration of the film, was it clear from the script that shaped it? “No”answer, “Everything happened organically and lasted that long because it was what the story required. In fact, I wasn’t aware of that until I walked into the editing room and found out that the movie would be over two hours, which is unheard of for a slasher movie. I have to confess that the first version of the film was two hours and thirty-five minutes long, and I started to cut some scenes, but I quickly realized that there was no point in continuing to cut things. Every sequence in ‘Terrifier 2’ advances the plot or the psychology of the characters, and then you have the gory death set pieces that fans love so much or the much-loved Clown Cafe snippet. It was foolish to cut more”. Now, the followers of the saga will have a little respite in future installments, as confirmed by Leone, “I recognize that making a slasher of more than two hours was asking the fans for a big sacrifice, so I will try to make the next sequels last an hour and a half”he confesses while smiling.

On the heroes behind the excellent finish of ‘Terrifier 2’, a horror film that has placed the original and recreational gore of Herschell Gordon Lewis in the mainstream with, yes, a technique in traditional special makeup effects reminiscent of the best Tom Savini of the eighties, it must be said that they were few, but very dedicated and hardworking. This is how Leone explains it, “The film was made by just a team of ten people, sometimes less, working hard during the three years of the pandemic. It’s the most difficult experience I’ve had on a set, it was a very ambitious project, but at the same time we had very little money to carry it out. Despite the scarcity of means, we did our best and did our best to achieve our goals, and we achieved it thanks to the wonderful team that accompanied me. I have to say that we did everything, for example, in addition to directing and talking to the actors, I was in charge of creating almost all the special makeup effects or building the sets… and the rest of the team did that with me. I remember arriving before anyone else at the shoot in the morning to put makeup on the character of Art the Clown.”. How many hours did you sleep each day? “I only slept for about four hours and sometimes not even that, since some shooting sessions were long and lasted for twenty-six hours without breaks.”

Let’s end this interview with the origin story of Art the Clown, probably a new horror icon that is here to stay. This is how Leone remembers it: “Art the clown was born from a drawing I did at a friend’s house in early 2010. The original drawing is by Mike Giannelli, the first actor to play the character in a short that I already titled ‘Terrifier’ in 2011. I will never forget that moment when I drew him sitting at the dining room table. Now, it wasn’t until the first time I did Giannelli’s makeup on set as Art the Clown that I realized how scary he was. I saw him staring at one of the actresses in one scene and my blood ran cold. That’s when I understood that he had something really cool on his hands. It was a magical moment that I will always remember”.