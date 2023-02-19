The indefatigable Joseph Coll come back to charge. The Catalan celebrates in style the thirty years that he has been in music, since he started with Discípulos de Otilia until his last solo adventure, Predicator JJ Bolton. she does it with “Route to paradise” (Maldito, 22), nineteen tracks full of collaborations and inspired by the solidarity trip he made on a motorcycle to New Zealand from his native Sant Feliu de Guíxols.

You can see him in concert on March 24 in Lleida (TBA), on March 25 in Barcelona (La Deskomunal) and on April 1 in Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Sala Las Vegas)

Your fight against cancer was long overdue. Various editions of the Pilgrimage Against Cancer, the t-shirts asking for more investment and less corruption, the song “Light for my mom” on Gospel Punk’s first album, “Luz” (18)… At what point did you decide to stand up to this disease?

All this fight began with a message from Nando, Anita’s father, who had started a campaign to raise money for research into his daughter’s rare cancer. That’s where it all started, along with my mother’s fight, who had been fighting cancer for twelve years. We founded the Anita Association, and we even managed to open an investigation in the United States of her rare cancer… But we were late. Her mother, Carolina Amado, led the association and to this day, to help other parents in the same situation and raise money to investigate rare cancers in children. I believe that entrepreneurs have to dedicate part of our magic to NGOs and causes, and we have done so with the entire Ruta al paraíso project. We won’t stop until we kill the bug!

In mid-2019 you take the pilgrimage against cancer one step further, covering the 30,000 kilometers that separate your native Sant Feliu de Guíxols from New Zealand. What made you make this decision?

My mother’s dream was to go to New Zealand to see Bora Bora, the antipodes, those lands that were seen in pirate movies. She had all the press clippings about that trip. When she could, we couldn’t, since it’s a very expensive trip, and when she could, the bug was winning the battle. On her deathbed, I promised her that she would go. Some time later I realized that no one had reached New Zealand on a motorcycle, and that it was a land distance record. There I saw the rock moment, of getting on my metal horse (“The brown beast”) like Perceval in search of the Holy Grail, in search of paradise. I put my banners on my vest (“+Cancer Research, –Corruption”) with the idea of ​​giving visibility to the Anita Association and the lack of research. I left on July 13, 2019 from my mother’s grave, Sant Feliu de Guíxols, to the end of the world: Punta Slope, the southernmost point on the planet.

The press release ensures that you broke “the land distance record on a motorcycle without assistance or scales.” How was the trip? How long did you take?

It was brutal! Crossing the planet alone, in a world that seems like everything has been invented, is an experience from other times, from explorers. You can cross it in two ways, through the Arab world or above, through Siberia. I chose above, because I wanted to know the end of the world, where the browsers are turned off, where there is no Google or Amazon… and I saw Sildavia, the end of the world. The trip lasted five months and eleven days. I got on the motorcycle, and the first song I composed was “The road will heal me.”

It was documented through a video blog. How did it work?

Well, very good! I think as an artist having your own YouTube channel is brutal. I’m working on making it a documentary. It was great to have the filming equipment (drones, etc.) on the bike. I set up my own studios for free in the middle of the Australian or Gobi (Mongolia) desert. I love movies, so I was recording when I saw a scene forever. The arrival in Japan was another magical moment, after crossing seventeen thousand kilometers. In Siberia I spent the worst four days of my life. Part of the trip has been documented in the book “How to set up a successful startup with €3,000 on the fourth try”which already has 15,000 copies.

“I knew that an album would come out during the trip. Besides, I asked the collaborating artists to write if they wanted a song about something that inspired them on the trip or the fight against cancer”

The trip also served to compose your new album, “Ruta al paraíso”. A new collection of songs in your line – varied in styles, dance and festive – despite the fact that it talks about such hard topics: the battle against cancer, the loss of loved ones, the spiritual journey in which you immersed yourself… Are you a born optimist?

I knew that a record would come out during the trip. Also, I asked the collaborating artists to write if they wanted a song about something that inspired them to travel or fight cancer. My family carries optimism in the blood. We have been entrepreneurs, we have always set things up. From my great-grandfather, who in 1906 left our town for Nueva Guinea to seek his fortune, to my mother, who sailed all over the Mediterranean. We have always been very adventurous and travelers. Great things cannot be done without optimism; It’s the same as music, we have recorded this album with all the enthusiasm. We already have fifty tacos, but knowing that rock will leave us, not us rock.

The music has been composed again by Coque Moreno, your musical partner for more than thirty years. What is your way of working? Do you pass him the letters and he puts notes on them…?

Our way of working is very simple. I come up with a melody, usually a chorus with lyrics, and I send voice notes to it; Coque, at home, puts together some demos that he returns to me and I sing over it. We each have a home studio, when the song is ready we pass it on to our producer, Chalart 58.

Charlart58 has recorded you along with a good handful of collaborations from friends: Discípulos de Otilia, Muchachito Bombo Infierno, Joan Garriga, Sargento García, Carmen Cercós from Skaparapid, Potato, Suzanna, Che Sudaka, Sonido Internacional, Crudezas Caro Amado and Diego Núñez. Have you wanted to put all the “Barcelona sound” on a single album?

record with Chalart 58 it has been a gift. He wanted to make a reggae, ska, latin record… that was adult. It is our eighth album, we wanted it to sound like a movie and we have achieved it. We have been recording for two years, in the midst of a pandemic, but great, Chalart is already one of the family. It has been natural, we have called those artists with whom we have shared these thirty years on stage, we started with Disciples of Otilia, Undocumented, Gospel Punk… Until today. We wanted to make a special record, since we are celebrating thirty years on the road, and what better way than to invite friends. But not only to sing, but to compose, with everything that the trip has inspired them.

Now comes the presentation tour with Potato. Where is it going to take you?

Being able to tour with them has been a gift. We are united by a friendship of so many times that we have shared the stages. When I called Pako Pekao to collaborate on the record, he wrote a great song, “La Bestia Parda”. When we proposed the charity tour, I wanted to take a band that represented the essence of these thirty years, but also that more than a record presentation it was a party. I called Potato and they signed up right away. Our idea is to invite the other groups during the tour. On March 25 in Barcelona Disciples of Otilia will come. And we hope that Muchachito and Joan Garriga can too. We have already played in Madrid, with the hall to the top, and we hope to confirm more dates, surely in Zaragoza and Bilbao.

The benefits of both the album and the tour will go to charitable purposes. For whom?

All the income from the album, networks, merchandising and videoblog¸ plus the benefits of the tour, are to finance the music therapy program at home for children with cancer in a state of palliation. The State, when they send them home, the music ends, and we want it to continue; This program is from the Anita Association. This is the second year that we have financed it, with the Ruta al Paraíso trip and together with Alpes contra el cáncer (of the great Carles Capellades, who lost his wife to cancer) we raised €24,000 for the programme.