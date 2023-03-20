After many years devoted to her facet as an illustrator, Sandra Hernandez (Barcelona, ​​1977) published “The man who Planted Trees” in 2021, taking the applause of critics and public. His rereading of the story of John Giono for Bang Ediciones it reached very high levels and was a surprising debut in comics and the kickoff of a more than promising career. Now dare to adapt “Frankenstein” (Bang Ediciones, 23), the immortal classic of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, not an easy task from which Hernández does not emerge gracefully but rather triumphantly. The background and formal work, to put it directly and simply, is brilliant.

Frankenstein’s monster is a character with a symbolic dimension that history has been in charge of disfiguring as it pleases, especially through the cinema. Being such a popular and hackneyed character, how did you approach your own version?

I agree. The cinema (which of all artistic manifestations I think is the one that is most deeply rooted in the popular imagination) has persistently distorted and distorted the character of the monster, so it seemed to me that the most innovative thing I could do was, precisely, stick to the original work. Rescuing the traumas and motivations of the monster seemed necessary to me to bring the reader closer to the character that Shelley created, and thus be able to tell something, I think, much more interesting than not insisting on the pastiche in which the monster has become; to the point that it is popularly known as Frankenstein when in reality the monster has no name, and that is important. I don’t think it was an oversight on the part of the author.

Explain your method and your work techniques for this book.

I suppose I have a facility for structuring and for synthesis, which helps me a lot in the absence of a more or less orthodox method. I never know how to start, but I do know when I have finished. This chaos that I experience has an advantage, it seems to me, and that is that you are more open to connecting things, which favors the appearance of ideas on the fly, which can turn the course of what you already thought was decided. That’s why I can’t conceive of illustrating a comic without writing the script myself. They can give me a story, but not the script, that’s up to me. The writing of a comic consists of the graphic syntax. And I undertake it by writing and illustrating at the same time, all at the same time, in my case both tasks feed off each other, it’s like that.

Which film adaptations of Wollestonecraft’s novel do you like the most and why?

Easy, because the cinema has treated this magnificent classic very badly. The only film that has explained (and magnificently) what this novel is, is not an adaptation of the novel, but the story of the creative and vital process of Mary Shelley when he wrote it. And I don’t care about inaccuracies or creative license with the author’s life, because this brilliant exercise in metafiction manages to tell this story of vicarious revenge. I’m talking about “Paddling to the wind” of Gonzalo Suarez.

By inverting the character of Dr. Frankenstein into a woman in your adaptation of the novel, the story takes on a new meaning that works perfectly because the central theme that the novel finally talks about is the creation of life and its consequences.

For me it was important to explain the universal with a character who was a woman, because the issues that the novel deals with (ambition and its dangers, inconsistency with our actions, making mistakes and admitting it, revenge, unbridled hatred, obsession, arrogance, how dangerous unconsciousness can be… and all that it left me) are also issues that concern us. I don’t see why a man can’t take this woman and her experience as a reference to explain things about himself as an individual, or better understand how people are. Everybody.

Motherhood is capital in your adaptation. In fact, it seems strange that Mary Wollestonecraft herself would not have thought that the character of Dr. Frankenstein was a woman. Being able to take advantage of that opportunity, why do you think she didn’t? The metaphor of creation was more than served. As you see it?

Well, yes, it is true that the idea of ​​the mother who rejects her child, to the point of abandoning him to his fate, that is, to a more than probable death, throws us into a frightful emotional abyss, we could say inconceivable… and without However, that is something that occurs in the human condition; also in the feminine, precisely for this reason; because we are human. It is not common for mothers to abandon their children (something that is usually more attributable to the father figure), and precisely for this reason, because of that atavistic idea that inhabits us, and the assumption of what a mother should be, it is because of what is so disturbing the exception when it occurs. I am personally interested in raising this exception. I do not know if Mary Shelley He thought about this question, but I imagine that his historical context, and perhaps his young age when he wrote the novel, did not favor the questioning that mothers, too, can be fallible and implacable with their children. Or perhaps he was more interested in the subject of pride and unlimited ambition, and its consequent regret and guilt (at that time exclusive to the masculine realm, that is, the universal).

The rejection of one’s own creation is the same as that of a mother disregarding her child. At present there are many novels and essays that touch on the subject of “bad mothers” or “different motherhoods”; mothers who for various reasons do not feel comfortable with their maternal role and with the care, time and dedication that bringing a life into the world and taking care of it entails. Or they just don’t want to, period. The son, for Frankenstein, is a monster, an unwanted life. But in time, it is inevitable that the son will claim the mother as creator. What else could happen?

I think that the monster is an injured child unable to leave the place where his suffering places him, therefore the only thing he can conceive of is to persecute and demand explanations from whoever is the cause of his suffering. The inability to grow and take responsibility for himself as a moral individual leads him to take revenge, and in the most abject way; the vicar. It has its risks to resist growing. All this does not invalidate the fact that we can feel sorry for the monster, to whom misfortune comes without having done anything to deserve it. It seems to me possible that compassion and censure towards the same individual coexist. Victims often become victimizers.

Children are not guilty of having been fathered by their mothers. In the book, the monster reproaches her mother for not having asked her to create it. Should Frankenstein feel guilty? And the mothers whose children recreate that difficult question?

The last question seems to me to be a philosophical problem. Is it unsolvable? Unless we accept as valid the extinction of humanity. I can only say that it seems very tempting to distribute blame, who has not done it at some time? I don’t know, but perhaps it’s strange that a son reproaches his mother for bringing him into this world, if perhaps he hasn’t assumed the responsibility that this entails, if that’s the case. As to whether Frankenstein should feel guilty, yes, I think there are reasons for that. But here I have to say that the symbolic “maternity” of the scientist does not seem comparable to that of a mother who engenders and gives birth. What moves the scientist is the ambition to achieve the impossible, and the arrogance of setting herself up as a creator of life through the scientific method, thus supplanting God. I don’t think it has much to do with the decision (when deciding is an option) to be a mother. In the novel, and I have also wanted to do so in the comic, Frankenstein apologizes to the monster when it makes him see how selfish he was playing God, and how his disregard for the consequences of his actions had caused immense suffering to the monster. object of his experiment, to which, moreover, he cruelly denies all humanity. Come on, the mess is huge. And all due to the unconsciousness, after all, of Frankenstein’s youthful and vain impetus.

Graphically the book is stunning. The treatment of color, visual metaphors, ellipses and narrative resources. The pages in which the monster narrates its “formation” and its “abandonment”, when it asks its creator for a companion, the trip to London or the elements of nature (flowers, trees, those incredible mountains and those glaciers) are really brilliant. How do you think about all this? There is something very romantic in those landscapes (in the original romantic sense, I mean).

Graphic decisions and resolution are essential for me. I tried to make those pages in particular and the majority that illustrate the trip to England and Scotland, with those stormy skies, almost apocalyptic, to reflect the mental and psychological state of the protagonist (which are terrible). The reason for that trip is foolish and she knows it, deep down there is no possible escape. It’s only a matter of time: here again, dealing damage, more than ever, will become inevitable. The landscapes, which tend to be an inert thing, I perceive as a mental place in which a group of exalted romantics could inhabit who, overcome by ecstasy, commit suicide in a loop and attribute drama to the mountains, which in reality only dwell in them. The omnipresence of a captivating nature in Shelley’s novel is such that it almost reaches deity status, a status to which the protagonist has also aspired and which has led her to total ruin, because she, unlike those majestic landscapes, is a insignificant human doomed not to last. How was she going to ignore all this? What a gift as an illustrator.

In the end no one is saved in history. What fatalism always surrounds a mother and a son who don’t love each other?

Oops, I think this question is great for me… Perhaps the misfortune of knowing that you have failed in something so essential and for what we are supposed to be programmed for? I do not know…

What would you have written in that summer of 1816 if you had been with Byron, Polidori, Shelley and Wollstonecraft? Or what would you have drawn?

Surely nothing, because my state of drunkenness would not have allowed me. The young Sandra Hernández, and in that environment, would have been fart almost certainly, and now, she would have quickly fed up with those people, who I suspect must be a bit unbearable.

Who are your favorite authors of the Gothic (literary) genre? Or if you prefer, your favorite gothic novels.

the prologue of “Dracula”, which was not always in all editions, seems exaggeratedly perfect from an aesthetic point of view. Those few pages, which are a self-contained story, I see as the paradigm of the Gothic genre. But my favorite gothic novel is “Melmoth the Wanderer” of Charles R. Maturin. I find it amazing. It’s not like I’m here discovering penicillin. For those who don’t know it, after a little research, they will see that it is considered the top work of the genre along with “The manuscript found in Zaragoza” (of which I cannot comment, because I have not read it). It was a reading that marked me. It is both so terrifying and beautiful that it seems incredible.

The question that will have already been asked: are you preparing something new?

In the medium term I plan to make a comic with my own story, because this year I think I’m going to go into other types of projects. But if I manage to bring this book to fruition, I don’t think it will be a much more hopeful story than Frankenstein.