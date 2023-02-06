Listen to the tribute that the Americans Paco Versailles they do to Island Shrimp in the single “I’m a gypsy” it was quite a curious surprise a few months ago, but the theme has a continuation. In March, a new epé with the same title will see the light of day that will include up to seven tracks that combine electronics, disco music and flamenco spirit. They call it “Dancemenco”.

And who are they? Well, Paco Versailles is the musical adventure of Ryan Merchantknown for being a member of Capital Citiesauthors of the hit “Safe And Sound”, and the guitarist and composer Wahagni, the son of Armenian musicians who lived for a time in Andalusia, becoming a disciple of Manolo Sanlúcar. Knowing that, he will no longer be surprised that his name is a tribute to paco de lucia (Paco) and the Parisian suburb where both Daft Punk and Air were born (Versailles).

“Paco Versailles”, that crossroads where Paco de Lucía dances to the rhythm of Daft Punk… How did the project come about?

(Vahagni) Ryan and I had been talking about mixing our styles and creating something where flamenco guitar and dance music coexist. We got a chance to try it out at a party Ryan threw in Los Angeles. We got together and wrote three songs in less than a week, just to have something to play and try. The concept worked very well and people loved it.

“We had that idea in mind, mixing flamenco guitar with dance rhythms inspired by the french touch production style”

(Ryan Merchant) That’s right. Vahagni and I met while on tour with another band and we had that idea in mind, mixing flamenco guitar with dance rhythms inspired by the production style. french touch. As Vahagni was saying, in 2019, I was organizing a party in Los Angeles and we decided to test the idea live with an audience. The three songs we wrote to test live were “Unwind”, “Shangri La” and “Lilac Moon”. The public response was incredible, so we decided to start a real band.

Explain to us the musical concept “Dancemenco”, which gives the title to your first album of 2021. How would you define, someone who has not yet listened to Paco Versailles, the essence of the band?

(Merchant) “Dancemenco” is about tastefully blending traditions and showcasing the power of flamenco guitar as a driving force in dance music. We also look to make compelling songs that can stand the test of time and try not to follow a formula. Our process is not to imitate any current music fad, but rather to pursue what inspires us.

(Vahagni) Yes, the concept of “Dancemenco” was to feel dance music a little more on the hips, mixed with that kind of swing and compás characteristic of flamenco music. This combination of rhythms and sensations is what we call “Dancemenco”.

What attracts you to flamenco and how did you get to it?

(Vahagni) I was actually born into it. My father was a professional guitarist and was obsessed with flamenco culture and with Paco de Lucía. My mother practiced flamenco dancing for a while and that’s how they met. I don’t remember any time when flamenco music didn’t play in my house. It’s like the soundtrack of my life.

(Merchant) Personally, I lived in Madrid when I was twelve, for a year, with my parents, and I was very exposed to Spanish culture at that formative time. They took me to all the festivals in the country: Las Fallas, San Fermín, La Feria de Abril and some others. I learned to speak Spanish quite well and absorbed the culture. I lived in an apartment complex with Spanish families, played soccer every day, and then began to give my first guitar lessons. Spain was part of my childhood.

Who is Camarón for you and why did you specifically choose the song “I am a gypsy” to filter it through the DNA of Paco Versailles?

(Vahagni) Camarón is flamenco, it’s true, he’s the most authentic essence of that music. It represents what flamenco means to me. He comes from the center, from Mecca and the cradle of that culture, but he was always brave and opened unknown paths, created a new way of thinking and modernizing this music. “I’m a Gypsy” is the perfect song, it’s damn good and the chorus is very contagious. Furthermore, it is a tribute and homage not only to Camarón, but to flamenco culture in general. In my opinion, it is one of the most iconic flamenco songs.

“Artists like Rosalía are super important, even though it’s not ‘flamenco’, it’s music that speaks to a generation while preserving a unique cultural sound. I think that’s great!”

(Merchant) Vahagni first showed me Camarón’s music and then “I’m a Gypsy”. I was blown away by the song’s chorus and we immediately started working on a cover. Listening to it, it seems obvious that the song is timeless, so we wanted to introduce it to a new audience through a more modern production.

We have also listened to “Entangle”, in which you highlight that positive energy that all your songs give off: a call to enjoy every moment, to savor the good things in life, even if everything falls apart around us.

(Vahagni) I think we are both optimistic people, at least we try to be. There are many things in life that you have to deal with, with challenges that can really weigh heavily… Music is always a way out and counter to all the stresses in life. I think when you make music, you get a kind of self-therapy, and that hope and optimism are always welcome feelings.

(Merchant) Making music is a sacred and healing process. When I write songs that feel authentic, based on real emotions, I find a sense of redemption, a feeling that my life has meaning. This new EP is full of songs that capture vital moments and a vision of hope. When people listen to them, our wish is that they feel this feeling.

How would you describe the live performances of Paco Versailles? Would you like to bring or do you bring live flamenco musicians?

(Vahagni) The live performance is one of the most important parts of Paco Versailles. We started this project for that reason, to play live and present something unique and different to the public. We have six members in the band: Ryan on vocals and keyboards, me on flamenco guitar, a bassist, drums, electric guitar and a flamenco dancer. We would love to collaborate with flamenco musicians and artists, it is something that is already part of the process.

(Merchant) Yes, apart from the bailaora with whom we perform, who adds extra drama to the show, I would also say that the most flamenco musician in the band is Vahagni! He is the most unique and skilled guitarist I have ever met. As he was telling you, we have an incredible band of musicians and our show is, to a large extent, a show that grows “live”, where the sound is even more powerful and more energetic than on the recordings.

In Spain, especially in the last decade, a lot has been experimented with flamenco, bringing it closer to electronics and other genres. People like Rocío Márquez and Bronquio, Niño de Elche, Le Parody, Fuel Fandango, RomeroMartín or Rosalía, of course… What do you know about the electronic-flamenco “fusion” that is taking place in Spain?

(Vahagni) I’ve always listened to all the music that comes out of Spain, especially anything with flamenco leanings, but, I have to be honest and say that my favorite part of flamenco is flamenco. I think it’s a constantly evolving art form, like jazz, but it has very important sacred roots that cannot be ignored. That said, I think artists like Rosalía are super important, even though it’s not ‘flamenco’, it’s music that speaks to a generation while preserving a unique cultural sound. I think that’s great!

(Merchant) We love it and we’re surprised it’s taken so long for this renaissance to happen. I think there was something in the air and many artists had the same idea of ​​taking flamenco into a modern context. In fact, we didn’t even know about Rosalía when we started working on this project. It’s great to see the different manifestations of this mixture.

I understand that your EP “Soy Gitano” will be published in its entirety on March 10? In addition to the tribute to Camarón, will we find any clear flamenco nod to other artists?

(Vahagni) We will release the remaining two songs this week, followed by the EP, which might include some remixes and different covers. I would like to explore some songs from The Greeks. They too, like Camarón, were ahead of their time.

(Merchant) That’s right. In the meantime, we are also thinking about the next work project, hopefully an album.

And for when is Paco Versailles’ Spanish tour?

(Vahagni) We are looking forward to it. It is one of our biggest goals for 2023! Nothing would make us happier than taking this project all over Spain, maybe playing at the Córdoba Guitar Festival in the summer, and having time to enjoy the Jewish quarter, where I lived for a while.

(Merchant) Yes, hopefully it will be very soon. Our goal is that, to give some concerts there in 2023.