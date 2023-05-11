We interviewed the hardcore duo Tano! for his recent “Intanostellar”

A balloon with a pirate flag flying through space. The psychedelic cover of the third album by the Catalans Tano!, “Intanostellar” (several labels, 03), perfectly sums up the intentions and discourse of the power duo formed by the guitarist Oscar Garcia and the drummer Victor Pelusa.

It is Saturday May 13 you can see them live on Altimira Festival (Cerdanyola del Vallès) together with artists like Coyote Girl Eta Tornado Boy, Sandré, Medal o Bullitt, among others. Admission is free.

“We knew that we wanted something that represented outer space, the cosmic immensity and all the stellar paranoia, although in the end Xavi [Forné, de Error! Design] he does what he wants [risas]”. That big retro-futuristic globe on the cover offers a one-way trip only suitable for restless ears and open minds. And it is that Tano!, the band formed by an ex Hurricäde and an ex Anchord, draws equal parts from punk, hardcore, post-hardcore and math rock. Among his usual referents we find “bands from here like No More Lies y HHH”, they emphasize, and others of international stature such as The Locust, Converge y Refused.

Oskar and Victor, musicians and also musical activists through the Saltamarges label and the ATV association respectively, was an immediate connection. "We started rehearsing before Hurricäde disbanded, in fact only three months passed between their last concert and Tano's first!" The two share values ​​such as DIY and also the same vision of music. "We are like a married couple, a movement of the eyebrow and we understand each other", they assure, and for this reason they do not consider abandoning the duo format. "We know that our formula works because there is very fast communication, which if we put someone else in would break because we wouldn't know how to explain it. If we had to include a third musician, it would not be a bassist, it would still be someone more versatile, who plays everything, a figure like that of Marc Clos in new vulcan [risas]".

"Intanostellar" is one more twist in the already twisted sound of a group that surprised with their explosive eponymous debut, in 2016, and surpassed themselves with the inspired "Nightmare Song", in 2019. In this new installment, much more thoughtful taking advantage of the confinement forced by the pandemic, they continue to alternate shouted pieces, with almost esoteric lyrics, which seem inspired by another era, and one hundred percent instrumental compositions such as "Gretano Thunberg", " Augustano Segura" and "Carlos Santano". "The voice is one more instrument that does not always have to be present. If you can add, yes, but there are songs that have a lot of play and the voice could be distracting ".