We invite you to see the new video clip of Crudo Pimento

We invite you to see the new video clip of Crudo Pimento

“Tomorrow Is A Monster” is the second advance of “Carmel 13:7”the group’s next album raw pepper to be released in April 2023. The music video for the song, directed by Diskolotells the story of Bernardo, a young man tormented by personal and family problems.

The song comes after the release of “Ardió tu pelo”, the first single from his new album. The protagonist of “Tomorrow Is A Monster” is a young man born into a family with mental health problems. After suffering an episode of schizophrenia, he rummages through his house looking for a weapon. His objective is to end the life of the components of raw pepper during one of his shows. After some uncertain acts on the air, Bernardo ends up bleeding and seeks redemption while he washes himself on the banks of the river.

Crudo Pimento is a band from Murcia made up of Raul Fruits e Inma Gómez. “Carmel 13:7” It will be the fifth album after the publication of “Pantame” in 2019.

Crudo Pimento will act on April 13 at the Teatro Circo de Murcia next to Kiko Veneno y Real Fauna. He May 7th they will be in the Sound Isidro de Madrid (Sala Rockville).

