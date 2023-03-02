Frances Ribesthe singer formerly known as Santa Monica and now sanctified in a rebranding a St Francespremieres today with us the video clip of his new and precious single “remain(s)”, the second preview of his first album.

Ribes continues to send us his delicate compositions and best of all, we already sense the guidelines that will mark the sound of his first album, “there’s room for everything”which will see the light of the hand of the record company Snap! Clap! Club sometime this coming spring.

St Frances presents “remain(s)”, the second track after “do you know my name?”, in which she meditates on whether growing as a person makes us distance ourselves from other people or certain situations. And that is something that is glimpsed in the video clip in which the singer and performer dances on a miniature city, without stepping on it, without frightening it, but too big to enjoy it.

“I feel that, musically, Remain(s) is very important for the album, since it combines finesse and aggressiveness in a very subtle way and it helps me to show a different palette of sounds to the other singles that will appear from my first album.” a sound that is due to the creative pulse maintained with Max Ferichepart of Photos of the Bridewhich can be glimpsed in the subtle harshness of his new job, among Alaska Reed y Sharon Van Etten.