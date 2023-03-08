A few weeks ago, the Republic of San Marino welcomed the 5G offer of TMS, the mobile operator that guarantees its customers speed and connection at the highest levels on the local network.

FUN in 5G

The offer is valid for private customers from other mobile operators or for new activations, and includes a cpromotional monthly fee of 10.90 euros for the first 6 monthswhich it will later become 14.90 euros/month.

What it includes

Rate includes 150 Giga, unlimited minutes and SMS for national traffic to landlines and mobiles, and in EU roaming, 500 minutes, 250 SMS and 3 Giga are included. Furthermore, the ALERT service will notify via SMS when the included Giga is reached.

The contract has a minimum duration of 24 months and in the event of early withdrawal with respect to the natural expiry, the customer will have to pay a fixed penalty of 50 euros.

5G network in San Marino and Italy

To take advantage of 5G technology, in addition to having an enabled smartphone, you must be under 5G coverage, which is currently available in some areas of the Republic of San Marino and in the main Italian cities, thanks to the TIM infrastructure used by TMS.

The TMS offer represents an opportunity for all those looking for a fast and reliable connection, thanks to 5G technology, which guarantees a unique and uninterrupted browsing experience.