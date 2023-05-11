“We live in an underground 30 km from the Kherson front”, the story of Italian volunteers in Ukraine: “There is hope for the counter-offensive”

for a year thePope John XXIII association is present in Ukraine a Mykolaiv with the volunteers of Operazione Colomba. “We basically we live in the basement with the citizens of here to make our closeness felt, to make it clear that their life is no less worth than ours” He says Ariadne Colombari, 20 years old, volunteer for about a month in Ukraine. Mykolaiv it is 30km from the front which is Kherson, lately there have been increases in missile launches with casualties and injuries, but now there is much anticipation for the spring counter-offensive. “They hope that this will lead to an improvement – ​​he says Charles Mazzocchianother volunteer – for example that children can go back to school after three years, but are ready for anything because uncertainty is maximum”.