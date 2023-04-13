Whether one is an actor in the system or a simple observer, the “failure” of the Haitian education system remains a convincing fact. Instead of complaining about the system, we must propose valid palliatives in the face of the emergency problems of the current system.

CC : katerina-holmes

During an international symposium in Port-au-Prince, the French Ambassador to Haiti, Elisabeth Beton Delèguespoke of the “failure” of the Haitian education system in its Speech Friday March 23. On the website of the French Embassy, ​​figures are advanced:

« 1 in 4 children do not attend school, 25% of the population is illiterate, 80% of teachers have no specific training ».

School failure remains a reality linked to the development of the country. At the report of January 2018, the World Bank estimates that 90% of children attend school in Haiti. Finally, the share of unqualified teachers is estimated at 65% (and not 80%) by UNICEF.

In his book “The Problems of the Education System in Haiti”, Odette Roy Fombrun links the problems of the education system to socio-economic problems. She speaks of a “non-violent konbitic revolution” which opposes the main reforms of the education system. The semantics of the word conflict expresses more cooperation. Thus, the author and historian proposes to change the structures.

Madame Fombrun consents to creating the mental conditioning that should lead to development. According to “national treasure” Haitian, we must convince the Haitian people that it is possible to be the architect of their development. The centenarian firmly believes that we must break up the traditional school.

Towards a linguistic development of the Haitian education system?

In 1982, the Reform Bernard, which makes the two official languages ​​of Haiti the languages ​​of instruction. Creole is therefore the main language of instruction in the five years of basic education.

In fact, the Bernard Reform was a failure in that it did not resolve one of the fundamental problems confronting the education system: the language of study. Furthermore, the privileged social status of bilinguals makes it difficult to use Creole as a language of unification. Providing education in Creole and learning a foreign language seems to pose a problem. For the majority, French is a factor of social advancement.

Haiti being in a diglossic situation. Maintaining a library program within schools and municipalities is a priority. On this point, we must innovate, discover the means of advancing at the rate of our possibilities and our availabilities. Identify premises that can accommodate school libraries.

In his book “ Portrait of the Colonized », Albert Memmi, speaks of cultural amnesia to evoke the unconscious rejection of cultural heritage. For his part, the eminent Haitian linguist Yves Dejean, reported that education in Haiti is not in tune with the socio-cultural realities of the country. It is obvious that the use of French does not succeed with all those who integrate the Haitian education system.

Modestly, I will propose that all Haitians learn to read and write Creole. Then, French can be taught gradually. On this point, some national publishing houses try to offer textbooks written in the country’s two official languages. However, it will take one or two generations to measure the expected result.

“Education is seen as an instrument of struggle”

On the other hand, despite its multiple partnerships developed with the international community, only 8% of aid has been allocated to education since 2015.

For its part, given the socio-economic situation and the expectation of the appointment of a Prime Minister, the population is increasingly skeptical about the subsidy for textbooks this year.

Two weeks after the official start of the 2017-2018 school year, preparation and distribution of subsidized books were not always available. With World Cup fever over, does the state have funds for the 2018-2019 back-to-school headache?