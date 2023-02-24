The Goethe Kamerun Institute organized from February 16 to 19, 2023 a series of reflections dedicated to African literature. The actors of the book came from several African countries to meet there, including the writer Eugène Edode, who gave ways to restore importance to literature on the continent.

Publishers, writers and illustrators came from several countries to celebrate African literature. They not only talked about African literary works, but also presented a selection of African books.

Because, according to some, this literature is not sufficiently highlighted. You have to give visibility to African authors, which is still struggling to be published on the continent and to counterbalance the supply of books from Europe. Among the distinguished guests was present the writer Eugène Ebodé, writer and currently administrator of the Chair of Literature and African Arts at the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco. This convinced pan-Africanist watered literature lovers at the Goethe Institute in Yaoundé on February 18, 2023.

Eugène Ebodé at the Goethe Kamerun Institute.

Credit: Adelaide Fouebou

Set up large publishing houses

To face the challenges affecting African literature, the writer Eugène Ebodé insisted on African collaboration. According to him, ” Africas, whether white or black, whether from the North or Sub-Saharan Africa, can engage in cooperation among themselves. He adds that African books must be translated into several languages, so that they are accessible throughout the continent: Language should not separate them, it should be a strength and not a weakness. »

For Eugène Ebodé, it is an interpellation. He pursues : ” The actors of the book must get to work. They must set up large publishing houses that meet these new standards.«

We therefore understand that these actors must be trained, so that the book production chain is effective at all levels, in all African countries.

For him, the importance of African literature is colossal. ” Colloquia and seminars addressed to teacher-researchers must be organised. It is important when talking about literature, to talk about pan-African literature” , He recalls. “Africa is 54 countries, it is also half of the languages ​​of the world!«

Family photo !

Credit ; Adelaide Fouebou

Thought is not reserved for a single people

The writer is one of those who know that thought is not reserved for a single people. Quoting Fela Ramsom Kuti, Eugène Ebodé points out that each people, each country, each continent has its own problems. Africa has its own, especially its problems in its literary production chain. It needs to be fixed.

As he puts it so well, ” Africa’s problems are our problems, together we will solve them. He goes on to say that literary issues need publishers of course, but also broadcasters, writers and readers.

And all this set that forms the chain of the book is invited to the Academy of the Kingdom of Moroccohe recalls.

The writer Eugène Ebodé and some African publishers.

Credit: Adelaide Fouebou

Un soft power

The horizon at the Academy of the Kingdom of Morocco, he specifies, is that the cultural diplomacy that we call the soft power or a diplomacy exercised by each actor. For that, it is necessary to make sure that the actors of the book can sit on the same table, for a good negotiation. Thus, publishers, writers, creators will be able to circulate freely. Of course, all this also involves the organization of training seminars and conferences. The Kingdom Academy has already committed to this.

The theme of the first symposium was “plagiarism”, which is no longer perceived as it was in the 1970s. It is condemned today, whereas intertextuality is tolerated. While plagiarism consists of unduly copying the passage(s) of a work, intertextuality is the reader’s perception of the relationship between a work and others that preceded or followed it. In conclusion, some borrowings can be tolerated these days, but not complete copies.

Then, while the second symposium focused on the family, the third presented the inventions writings and the narrative state of African languages. The fourth, he announced, will take place next March.

Giving back its importance to African literature

All these initiatives around African literature have one goal: to restore the importance of African literature. For this, Africans must know what their sacred figures are. Naturally, if we want to advance better, we should know the authors of the past.

It is also clear that publishing in Africa is not just about publishers. To have quality books, all the players in the book chain must come together. Furthermore, it is also necessary to break down language barriers and produce books that will be translated into several languages. We wish good luck to African literature.