Thatthe project led by the Eibar singer-songwriter Virginia Fernández, shows us a beautiful song recorded live at the Igorre theater with Izaskun de Cerro and Ander Tejerina.

Waiting for the next single produced by Joseph Lenoir which will be released in April, Virginia Fernández tells us that in recent months she has been exploring sounds and collaborations, treating each song as a unique craft with care and affection, without making it depend on the concept of an album or sound of a fixed band. As an example, we present you exclusively “Aire”, a new song that, as the images show, has been recorded live at the Igorre theater together with the musicians Izaskun de Cerro and Ander Tejerina.

Two years ago, in April 2021, Seda published her debut album, a work that was created from a handful of songs written by the artist from Eibar and that found a new life thanks to the synergy created in the studio with Pit Flanagan. (Garbayo), Mikel Caballier (Gatibu), Felix Landa (Extremoduro) and Galder Creo (Penadas). It was at Silver Recordings, by the hand of Martín Guevara, where the magic arose for the birth of “The Belly”, a work of rock and roll with abyssal depth and a rough surface that counted for its powerful live show with the presence of Joseba B. Lenoir in the place of Pit Flanagan. The musician and producer from Bera is precisely in charge of producing the new Virginia Fernández project that we will be able to listen to in a few weeks.

This is “Aire”, with images filmed by Alberto Berbit:

﻿