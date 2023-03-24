The debut of AmaLia It comes a few days after Father’s Day, although it is mother’s love that illuminates this first single. An imperishable story like that pop rock halfway between Iván Ferreiro and Josele Santiago in which he has settled Sergio Dorizzi (drums in Cecilia Ann, Laberinto B, L84…) to debut as a singer and do it with great ease (and it’s not motherly love). Sergio is accompanied on this adventure fair villa (Kowalski, Apolo Mil, Sarah Connor) who, in addition to holding the guitar, is in charge of composing the songs, Sergio Romero (Kowalski, Ultra Shape, Apolo Mil) on bass and Edu Maldonador (Applebite, Erial, Parlement, Desert Stone) on drums.