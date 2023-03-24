Home World We premiere AmaLia’s first single video
World

We premiere AmaLia’s first single video

by admin
We premiere AmaLia’s first single video

The debut of AmaLia It comes a few days after Father’s Day, although it is mother’s love that illuminates this first single. An imperishable story like that pop rock halfway between Iván Ferreiro and Josele Santiago in which he has settled Sergio Dorizzi (drums in Cecilia Ann, Laberinto B, L84…) to debut as a singer and do it with great ease (and it’s not motherly love). Sergio is accompanied on this adventure fair villa (Kowalski, Apolo Mil, Sarah Connor) who, in addition to holding the guitar, is in charge of composing the songs, Sergio Romero (Kowalski, Ultra Shape, Apolo Mil) on bass and Edu Maldonador (Applebite, Erial, Parlement, Desert Stone) on drums.

The debut of AmaLia has the collaborations of Jimi Garcia (Eskorzo, The 300), imma lorenzo (Carmencita Calavera, Soundbay) and Javi PPM. Although the first single points to pop rock, we are dealing with a band that is difficult to classify (they do not intend to) that draws on sounds ranging from Post Punk to Stoner, going through Pop, blues, copla, electronic music and rock & roll from Chuck Berry to the present day.

For now we leave you with placid and adorable Amalia.

See also  ó 걨 ͸˫ ߺ Ǳ _йҾŻ

You may also like

The Russians are watching and filming a Ukrainian...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 24 March...

Urban warfare in Paris: police charge at protesters,...

The 397-meter landmark in the United States is...

Pensioner beaten in front of a tavern near...

very serious man. Photo and video

they are space debris that re-enters the atmosphere-...

In Australia there will be a referendum to...

Student organizing in the face of repression –...

Chaos in Paris at the pension reform march,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy