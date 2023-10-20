We premiere “Apologia del Mambo”, the new album by Mi Buenaventura

The Colombian-Bilbao band My Bonaventure exclusively presents us with his first LP, which will be released in the coming days with the label Clifford Records.

my good fortune They are back with a new album, “Apology of the Mambo” a sound journey that fuses various styles, such as salsa, cumbia and vallenato with psychedelia, rock and electronics, creating a unique listening experience that reflects its diversity of influences. This first full-length album from the band features a series of songs that explore the richness of Colombian music and its interaction with contemporary genres.

The songs were recorded between 2020 and 2022 at Paloquemao Estudios, with Michael Vera at the controls, also in charge of writing the songs. The cover was created by the Sevillian artist Devicewho was inspired by Hieronymus Bosch’s “The Garden of Earthly Delights” and works by Colombian painters such as Botero, Pedro Nel Gómez and Débora Arango to create a world of magical realism, fantasy and social criticism in which songs are represented with the illustrations that compose it.

my good fortune It is made up of Ivan Gomez on drums, Esteban Gaviria on timbales, Harold Vallejo on congas and bongos, Imanol Fortes and Gonzalo Ruiz on bass, and Michael Vera on vocals, guitar and synthesizers. The album was mixed by Michael Vera and Txema Aspiltze, and mastered by José Lastra.

The presentation singles were “Chandé (Instrumentala euskaraz – premiered here)” and “El Fantasma (Ha Vuelto)”. Now, with the album on the street, My Bonaventure will begin a series of presentation concerts that includes November 4 at the Les Tontons Bestak Festival in Bayonne, November 9 at the Kafe Antzoki in Bilbao and December 23 at the Altxerri in Donostia.

Soon, “Apology of the Mambo” will be available on vinyl and digital platforms. For now, you can listen to it exclusively here:

﻿﻿﻿﻿

