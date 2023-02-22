The Bilbao duo FLAN is back with a second album full of luxury collaborations.

we premiere “At gunpoint”, the album with which Flan returns from his lethargy a little over two years after his previous release, the rogue “Crónicas Consonantes”. On this occasion, they spit out five songs and a remix, which they themselves consider a robbery to some of their favorite bands and artists, who, at their insistence, have accompanied them on this journey with their arrangements, lyrics and remixes.

Our “Sleaford Mods from La Ría” swim in their new compositions through electro-punk with crazy synths in the collaborations of Edi Pou from Za! and Aaron and Guille de Dog; by the pop with Joshua Ximun from Lukiek and Belako; for the cumbia with my good fortune; rap with Laura Sam; and the smoking dub with Shooting Star.

A job that has been cooked over a slow fire, taking advantage of breaks and tour ends of several of his friends in the world of music. The cover is in charge of the Galician artists Isaac Cordalwhich puts one of his dystopian characters as yet another victim of this electro-punk sabotage.

It will be available in digital format on platforms starting Thursday, February 23. Today we bring it to you in advance and they themselves tell us song by song:

1. Autobiography (feat. Edi Pou)

The story of our life from 25 to 40, little more to add. Fantasy arrangements by Edi Pou de Za!, our binoculars seized up when we heard them.

2. The King of Coworking (feat. Perro)

Inspired by the freaks of entrepreneurship. Pure Soho manners. Aaron and Guille de Perro joined in on the drums and synth straight to the gums.

3. Indigestion (feat. Mi Buenaventura)

The hidden gem, it seems that Mark Ronson is behind but no, they are Mi Buenaventura. A song protests against something as idiotic as writing about food on the internet.

4. Reasonable Future (feat. Josu Ximun Billalabeitia)

The dystopian song that doesn’t deserve any planet. Good thing Josu Ximun charged super strength.

5. Cudgel Duel (feat. Laura Sam)

Reggae song by Flan, what a laugh, luckily Laura Sam vented a bit of anger. Kinky reggae Urkullu!!!

6. Duel with clubs (Remix feat. Estrella Fugaz)

We asked shooting star for a “Pass the dutchie” remix and he sent us back this delay-filled sweetie.