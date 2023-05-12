We premiere “Chandé”, preview of the first LP by Mi Buenaventura

The Bilbao quartet my good fortune premieres in long format in October with “Apology from the Mambo” (Clifford Records).

After two EP’s, “Éxitos bailables” from 2019 and “Los Indios” from 2020, Mi Buenaventura is back with her first album that will be released in October through Clifford Records.

From “Apologia del mambo” this first advance is extracted, “Chandé” (Instrumentala euskaraz), a psychedelic cumbia that takes its rhythm from the folklore of the Colombian Atlantic coast. The “chandé” is a musical style, a ritual, courtship, party and carnival dance. It comes from the indigenous and African fusion, which here is mixed with psychedelic guitars and synthesizers, in an instrumental journey through the traditional and the current.

The video clip is the work of the Sevillian artist based in Bilbao Prietasso. In collage format and with its characteristic colors, it proposes a story of struggle between indigenous people and settlers, whose only solution will be dancing and partying. He takes images of paintings by South American artists, period paintings, pre-Columbian art and, with his video effects, he takes us through the paths of LSD.