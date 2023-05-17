Home » We premiere “En el más allá”, the new single and clip by airu
We premiere “En el más allá”, the new single and clip by airu

We exclusively present you a new preview of the first full-length album by oar, the Bilbao group led by Irun Vega. In “En el más allá” they encourage us to accept that a relationship doesn’t work, to be aware that it hurts at the moment, but we must assume that it is something temporary. A more electronic song than the previous ones, which combines guitars, bass, synthesizer, samples and drums, and which is a perfect accompaniment for the beginning of the sunniest time of the year. Behind this new advance is, once again, the musician and producer Jon Aguirrezabalagawho got down to work in the El Tigre studios in Bilbao for the recording.

Five years have passed since the project was founded oar, marked by sentimentality, catchy melodies and the deep voice of its front woman. In his career they have left us, to date, three EPs (“Honestly” (2018, “Do It For The Catharsis”2020 and the double-single “With the windows so big it makes me ashamed to look / I go so fast”2021), and a direct released in digital format and cassette (“TBH”, 2019). After one of its members was selected as a Keychange artist in 2022, the Basque quartet has joined the label Very nicewith whom he will release his first LP.

“In the afterlife” is published together with an animated visualizer of the cover, which has been designed by the visual artist Gorka Larcan, who has illustrated each single from this album. The animation is in charge of Mattin Zeberio Larraza.

