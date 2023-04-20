We premiere “Hermana” live from Vulcanizadas

vulcanized is a new quintet formed by the Biscayan musicians Izaskun Simón Zardoya (Alto Sax), Nerea Arrieta Ibáñez (Keys and Vocals), Elsa García Lizundia (Tenor Sax), Virginia Fernández Reviriego (Drums and Vocals) and Jone Ibarretxe de la Cal (Bass and Vocals), known on the scene for having participated in many different musical projects (Last Fair Deal, Cecilia Payne, Free The Wheel…). After a year composing, they have recently left the rehearsal space to hit the stage while preparing the release of their first LP in 2023.