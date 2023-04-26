Home » We premiere “Jarama” the new video single from Colorado
World





Melancholy and memories of speed in the new single from Colorado. Those from Albacete raise the checkered flag to kick off a new 7-incher at the hands of the team Clifford Records.
Produced during the winter by Guille Mustard an Alamo Shock, jarama is one of the two songs included in this new release that is available as a first preview on all digital platforms.

Today we premiere the video clip that perfectly illustrates a theme with all those vintage connotations that always surround Colorado songs. For motor lovers and for devotees of classic pop with super 8 aesthetics. Inside video!

