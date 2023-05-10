We premiere Lumi’s adaptation of Orbel’s “Gau Batez”

We present you exclusively the “rework” he has done Room of the song that closes the last album of the Lapurdi quartet Orbel. The Donibane Lohizune duo brings “Gau Batez” to their home ground, included in the notable “Wet Earth” by Orbel, released in November 2022 by the Usopop Diskak and Medication Time Records labels.

At the end of this week, a remix album will be published with the adaptations of each of the eight songs that made up the album, by the hand of eight projects and/or producers that transport the music of Orbel towards other noise and dance sounds, but maintaining the dark parameters of the original project: worriedaboutsetan, Drowse, Mondkopf, Almeeva, Lucian Moreau, El_Txef_A, Tom Beaudouin and Lumi.

Mastering by Thibault Chaumont (Carpenter Brut, Birds In Row, Ulver), and the remix is ​​accompanied by the following images created by Alan Billi.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

