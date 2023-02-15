Home World We premiere “Luna Verde”, the first single by the San Sebastián Acronyms
The San Sebastian quartet Acronym opens with a single that is accompanied by a video clip directed by Paul Rod Rodríguez.

Today we present to you a new project that was born in the spring of 2022 and that today is released on record with its first single, “Luna Verde”. As they describe it to us, “it’s like going on a Teenage Fanclub picnic at your favorite park with a sweet reverberated bite for dessert.”

Acronym It is made up of four friends, Jessica, María, Luis and Diego, who drink from 90’s indie, garage revival and the most pop sound wrapped in electric freshness. The band made their live debut last December in Txintxarri (Iruña) and last weekend they made their debut on stage in Dabadaba (Donostia). The quartet already has a repertoire of ten songs and today we are premiering the first of the two that will be released in this 2023 start.

Here the first single and video clip of Acronymdirected by Paul Rodríguez:

﻿

