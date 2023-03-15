the riojano quartet Messura presents us with the fourth single from “Fragile”his new album that will be released on March 23.

In little more than a week the second disc of Messura. “Fragile”, produced by El Mono De Dos Cabezas, Mauel Cabezalí and Victor Cabezuelo, was recorded on El Lado Izquierdo by Dany Richter, and on Garlic Records by Edu Molina. True to his eclectic and open style, his new album could not miss reminiscences of alternative rock from the 90s and 2000s, as we have seen in “Reinas”, “Iguales”, “Frágil” or “Invisible”.

After these aperitifs that the people of Logroño have been presenting to us of their new full-length, today we exclusively present the last one: “Neo- is a hymn to attention, self-criticism and, of course, degrowth primitivism. We do not want to be part of this, we do not feel reflected in this race and we do not share its goal. Nor do we want to be completely catastrophic, we believe in the new generations, we trust in their creativity and freshness, but we are also aware that we have made it very difficult for them. From repeating the mantra so much, Man against the machine, it seems that we are getting closer”, comments Diego M. Continente, voice and guitar of the group.

The video clip was made by Asainz Films, with editing by Álvaro Sainz, lighting by Alberto Gutiérrez Pombo, and production by Diego M. Continente and Romina Selene Rossi.

﻿