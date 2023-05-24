We premiere “Nostalgia”, Atzur’s new video clip

The group azure release the single “Nostalgia”, the second preview of what will be their first album “Strange Rituals” which will be released next month September. After showing us “Faithful Believer” last fall, the band invites us to sing and dance but also to reflect with this new single that is a most euphoric pop cut. In addition, we will be able to see them live next June 1 and 2 in the festival Primavera Sound of Barcelona.

azure, which is probably the only Austro-Spanish duo in the world of alternative pop, talk to us about the feeling of nostalgia, about why feel sorry for something that has already happened. If we analyze the lyrics, it can help us appreciate the value of things that are yet to come and see that life cannot become a blind race forward, even though the desire to return to the past is always present. The single is triggered by a recent loss and the massive silence that accompanied the Spanish member Patricia.

The duo’s most pop-focused song to date, “Nostalgia” has a catchy chorus and is capable of setting dancefloors ablaze. What is clear is that this new song begins to give body to what will be his debut album. “Strange Rituals”. azure was formed in 2019 and after releasing his first single “Running”, which quickly rose to the top of the charts. Austria y Germanyhave not stopped growing and ascending in the music scene.

