We knew him as a member of one of the most established groups on the national rap scene, Falsalarmabut now we will be able to enjoy the solo career of David “The Saint”who premieres with us today the video clip of his solo return to the music scene, “Partir de cero”.

False alarm can be considered one of the most solid groups in our scene. David “El Santo” was a member of their ranks, who founded the group together with his brother Titó. Since the mid-nineties, they have been growing both in Spain and in Latin America, publishing a total of seven albums and countless singles and epés and becoming a reference group for the new generations.

Now, David “El Santo” carries his backpack of rhymes and experience to embark on a solo career that will materialize for the moment in a full-length to be published this year 2023. But if we are here it is to enjoy the single that serves as the first advance , “Partir de cero”, an emphatic and solid piece worked together with Choir –producer of artists like Natos and Waor–, with choirs of Lil Aidenand that works perfectly to warn us about what is to come.

According to the artist, this “Partir de cero” is a song that works as a kind of catharsis, looking back –at his achievements and his beginnings– to face a new stage with more force, that starting from scratch that gives his name to the song.