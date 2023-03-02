Home World We premiere “Partir de cero”, solo return of El Santo (Falsalarma)
World

We premiere “Partir de cero”, solo return of El Santo (Falsalarma)

by admin
We premiere “Partir de cero”, solo return of El Santo (Falsalarma)

We knew him as a member of one of the most established groups on the national rap scene, Falsalarmabut now we will be able to enjoy the solo career of David “The Saint”who premieres with us today the video clip of his solo return to the music scene, “Partir de cero”.

False alarm can be considered one of the most solid groups in our scene. David “El Santo” was a member of their ranks, who founded the group together with his brother Titó. Since the mid-nineties, they have been growing both in Spain and in Latin America, publishing a total of seven albums and countless singles and epés and becoming a reference group for the new generations.

Now, David “El Santo” carries his backpack of rhymes and experience to embark on a solo career that will materialize for the moment in a full-length to be published this year 2023. But if we are here it is to enjoy the single that serves as the first advance , “Partir de cero”, an emphatic and solid piece worked together with Choir –producer of artists like Natos and Waor–, with choirs of Lil Aidenand that works perfectly to warn us about what is to come.

According to the artist, this “Partir de cero” is a song that works as a kind of catharsis, looking back –at his achievements and his beginnings– to face a new stage with more force, that starting from scratch that gives his name to the song.

See also  Xiamen Customs RCEP visa exceeded 100 million Xiamen enterprises enjoy millions of dividends_Origin_Certificate_Enterprise

You may also like

PETRONAS LUBRICANTS / ‘Heritage Highlights’: the Manufacturer’s Company...

New corridor discovered in the pyramid of Cheops...

Why Greta Thunberg protests against Norwegian wind farms

SAF-HOLLAND / TrailerMaster: increasingly digital transport processes ‘intelligently’...

Ukraine, after the US mess everything is in...

The most important institutional meeting between Russia and...

to Huawei the GSMA Global Mobile Award in...

Elly Schlein wins in the northern provinces, Bonaccini...

Lavrov defends Berlusconi after clash with Zelensky: “A...

la reference design platform integrata per Open Radio...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy