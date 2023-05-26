We premiere the advance of The Cherry Boppers album with Patricia Reckless

“Scandal time” will be included on the album “The Cherry Boppers meets Patricia Reckless”which will see the light after the summer.

The veteran soul, groove & funk band The Cherry Boppers is back with “Scandal time”, a preview of his new album that will be released after the summer period. On this occasion, the combo collaborates with the singer, also from Bilbao Patricia Recklessto put his magnetic voice on the back of his juicy rhythms.

The song has been recorded by Xanpe at Koba Studios del Botxo, and the exclusive video clip that we present to you is the work of the little monster (Mentxu Sesar & Asier Abio).

The Cherry Boppers was born in 2004 in Bilbao with the clear intention of enjoying spreading the wonderful black rhythms of past decades: the depth of jazz, the elegance of soul, the sweaty dance of funk, etc. His discography includes multiple LPs, several 7”s, DVDs,… And almost 300 concerts spanning dozens of shows in the State as well as in France, Germany, Scotland and Holland…

Highlights include the Donostia-San Sebastián Jazz Festival opening for Sly and the family Stone, the Imagina Funk Festival with The New Mastersounds, the Edinburgh Jazz-Blues Festival, his appearance on the Buenafuente program, the concerts on Radio3 2 in his first collaboration with the British BBC, Ibiza, Paradiso Club Amsterdam, Olimpia Park Munich…

Besides, Patricia Reckless She has been part of the Bohemian Soul duo for eight years and has been a fan of soul, r&b and funk since she was very young, which made her interested in black music and began to study the deeper voices of soul. Artists like Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse, Sharon Jones, James brown, The Temptations, Ray Charles… are some of her musical influences and from which she is inspired to convey what she carries inside on stage .