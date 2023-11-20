Home » We premiere the clip “Alexa, do you love me?” by Captain Sunrise
World

We premiere the clip “Alexa, do you love me?” by Captain Sunrise

by admin
We premiere the clip “Alexa, do you love me?” by Captain Sunrise

Last September 29th it saw the light “Playlist for an Apocalypse” (Subterfuge, 23), the new work of Captain Sunrise. One of her songs is “Alexa, do you love me?”, in which she collaborates Jordana B and of which today we premiere the video clip.

Captain Sunrise wants the end of the world to catch us dancing. That’s what they tell us in “Playlist for an Apocalypse”, their nine new songs published a couple of months ago. For one of them, “Alexa, do you love me?”, we premiere the video today. The song maintains the effectiveness of his hit “Kiss me before the government changes”, with an acidic and fun look in which Santi Diego and theirs combine guitars and synthesizers to make us dance as much as possible.

Hence, in this song, in which they collaborate with Jordana B, we can glimpse nuances of bands as different as Miranda!; La La Love You o The blue Housebut also the classic melodies of groups like Belle And Sebastian o Pet Shop Boys.

Oh, and as they themselves say, they hope that, one day, Jeff Bezos will send them a response for this pop punk outburst that is “Alexa, do you love me?”

The video clip has been directed and edited by Daniel Cuenca (The Power of Pop), con Natalia Alvarez as director of photography. As for the song, it has been composed by Santi Diego, Paco Cuenca, Noelia Cabezas, Miguel Sánchez, Fran Jiménez and María Solá, with arrangements by Guille Mostaza y Diego Perinettias well as production and mastering also of Guille Mostaza in Poplar Shock.

You may also like

Tension in the South Sea: China blocked the...

“Giovanni Zarrella presents: 50 years of Roland Kaiser”:...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

“Beat the best”: Reality star Calvin Kleinen suddenly...

Receipt of the BenQ X500i 4K DLP LED...

Figa Flawas, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2024)

Wilson Fittipaldi Jr.’s body is honored with a...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

King Charles, over 7 thousand letters for him...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy