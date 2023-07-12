We premiere the clip of “Number One Fan” from A Permanent Shadow

The new single from A Permanent Shadow, “Number One Fan”, is an ode to a dear person who has not always received the respect and attention they deserve. Today we premiere the video clip.

After “A Xmas Gift In May”, A Permanent Shadow presents a second single that addresses matters of the heart, something quite unusual in the artist’s music. “I don’t usually write lyrics about personal relationships,” he says CP Fletcher of A Permanent Shadow. “I feel much more comfortable writing about tsunamis, self-help gurus, religion, or the business world. But I’m happy with how “Number One Fan” turned out. It can be seen as a sincere way of saying both “Thank you” and “I’m sorry.” However, I tried not to be too cheesy.”

In addition, the band is currently preparing the release of their third full-length, “No Leaf Clover”. The single, which is a catchy yet melancholy ode to loyalty, comes with a video directed by Jorge Rodriguez and will be released on July 7th.

Neither of their last two singles will appear on this forthcoming album as the record has a common thread dealing with dysfunctional relationships and challenging upbringing. Lyrical themes range from premature fame and its consequences to abuse of power and life in war zones. “As always with us, the picture is pretty bleak,” confirms Fletcher.

Fletcher’s core team, Albert Catalan (keyboards, arrangements) and Valentin Nieto (guitar, bass, production) began working on the record in early 2022 in the Mini Blind Studios in Barcelona. The release will be preceded by a couple more singles and is scheduled for fall 2023.

The band does not have in mind to stop producing, and it is that at the end of 2022 the group released an EP of covers entitled “UnderCover”, and is currently planning another cover release for 2024. “I love doing covers,” he confirms. CP Fletcher. “I have already compiled a list of tracks that we will record for a second EP of songs by others, which I am very much looking forward to.”