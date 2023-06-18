We premiere the clip of “Un, Dos, Tres (feat. Daniela Garsal)” by Ters

“Un, Dos, Tres” is a story of desire and heartbreak, a give and take between a boy and a girl whose relationship has ended, but he doesn’t want it to end completely. The incorporation of Daniela Garsal was the result of the search for Ters –whose real name is Gonzalo Tamames– for “incorporating another artist on a record that doesn’t have other guest artists”.
The video clip follows the same aesthetic as the previous ones, inspired by series like “Miami Vice” and a very 90s aesthetic, they are a step beyond the air lo-fi that the artist brought previously. All these clips show how Ters enters a universe called “The Festival of the Ugly”a world in which situations occur with which he does not want to feel identified, a world marked by excess, vice and radical materialism.
The video clip has been directed by Pedro Soler and we present it to you exclusively a few hours before its official premiere. Below the clip you can see the list of cities through which Ters will pass in the coming months.
Thursday June 22 – Barcelona
Thursday August 3 – Arenal
Thursday August 10 – Sonorama
Saturday, August 19 – Starlite
Monday August 21 – Cádiz
Tuesday September 1 – CCME
Friday, December 1 – Valladolid
Saturday, December 2- Salamanca
Friday, January 12 – Granada
Saturday, January 13 – Seville
Friday, January 19-Alicante
Saturday, January 20 – Valencia
Friday, January 26 -Barcelona
Saturday, January 27 – Zaragoza
Friday, February 16, 2024 – The Riviera