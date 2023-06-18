Home » We premiere the clip of “Un, Dos, Tres (feat. Daniela Garsal)” by Ters
World

We premiere the clip of “Un, Dos, Tres (feat. Daniela Garsal)” by Ters

by admin
We premiere the clip of “Un, Dos, Tres (feat. Daniela Garsal)” by Ters

“Un, Dos, Tres” is a story of desire and heartbreak, a give and take between a boy and a girl whose relationship has ended, but he doesn’t want it to end completely. The incorporation of Daniela Garsal was the result of the search for Ters –whose real name is Gonzalo Tamames– for “incorporating another artist on a record that doesn’t have other guest artists”.

The video clip follows the same aesthetic as the previous ones, inspired by series like “Miami Vice” and a very 90s aesthetic, they are a step beyond the air lo-fi that the artist brought previously. All these clips show how Ters enters a universe called “The Festival of the Ugly”a world in which situations occur with which he does not want to feel identified, a world marked by excess, vice and radical materialism.

The video clip has been directed by Pedro Soler and we present it to you exclusively a few hours before its official premiere. Below the clip you can see the list of cities through which Ters will pass in the coming months.

Thursday June 22 – Barcelona
Thursday August 3 – Arenal
Thursday August 10 – Sonorama
Saturday, August 19 – Starlite
Monday August 21 – Cádiz
Tuesday September 1 – CCME
Friday, December 1 – Valladolid
Saturday, December 2- Salamanca
Friday, January 12 – Granada
Saturday, January 13 – Seville
Friday, January 19-Alicante
Saturday, January 20 – Valencia
Friday, January 26 -Barcelona
Saturday, January 27 – Zaragoza
Friday, February 16, 2024 – The Riviera

See also  Great strides forward on the road to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind_Guangming.com

You may also like

US-China talks, Beijing: “Relations at lowest point since...

Serie C, playoff final: Lecco returns to B...

Usa-China, evidence of thaw: Blinken on a high-risk...

Nikola Jokić’s horse lost at the race in...

Switzerland votes ‘Yes’ in referendum to save glaciers

Accident in Palermo, carabinieri collide with cars

Chinese influencer dies trying to lose 100 kilos...

Vuk Drašković on Vojislav Šešelj | Info

What is Kim Katral like in private |...

India, at least 96 dead in two days...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy