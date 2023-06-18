We premiere the clip of “Un, Dos, Tres (feat. Daniela Garsal)” by Ters

“Un, Dos, Tres” is a story of desire and heartbreak, a give and take between a boy and a girl whose relationship has ended, but he doesn’t want it to end completely. The incorporation of Daniela Garsal was the result of the search for Ters –whose real name is Gonzalo Tamames– for “incorporating another artist on a record that doesn’t have other guest artists”.

The video clip follows the same aesthetic as the previous ones, inspired by series like “Miami Vice” and a very 90s aesthetic, they are a step beyond the air lo-fi that the artist brought previously. All these clips show how Ters enters a universe called “The Festival of the Ugly”a world in which situations occur with which he does not want to feel identified, a world marked by excess, vice and radical materialism.

The video clip has been directed by Pedro Soler and we present it to you exclusively a few hours before its official premiere. Below the clip you can see the list of cities through which Ters will pass in the coming months.

Thursday June 22 – Barcelona

Thursday August 3 – Arenal

Thursday August 10 – Sonorama

Saturday, August 19 – Starlite

Monday August 21 – Cádiz

Tuesday September 1 – CCME

Friday, December 1 – Valladolid

Saturday, December 2- Salamanca

Friday, January 12 – Granada

Saturday, January 13 – Seville

Friday, January 19-Alicante

Saturday, January 20 – Valencia

Friday, January 26 -Barcelona

Saturday, January 27 – Zaragoza

Friday, February 16, 2024 – The Riviera

