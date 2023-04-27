We premiere the new video of Mr Sanchez “Past and Present”

After Mr Sanchez’s first single “Volar“, we premiered the video of “Past and present“advance of their third album”Renaissance“.

According to the band itself:Past and present is a song that talks about the memories that cannot be erased and that will always be with us. They are usually situations or moments, but they can also be feelings, smells, tastes, faces, tones of voice… They are existential traces so deeply marked in our memory that they often manifest themselves again and are part of our deepest being. They can be nice or sad, but they are always there and they never leave us as they are pieces of our personality that have been added throughout our individual history.”

The video has been recorded by the band itself and the musical production is carried out by Carlos Ortigosa.

Mr Sanchez’s music combines the most creative pop melodies and lyrics with Anglo-Saxon alternative rock resources, the product of two composers, Darío Sánchez and Coque González, who have moved with equal comfort in punk rock, grunge and singer-songwriter pop. throughout his musical career.

The result is a compendium of songs ranging from power pop to synth rock with lyrics in Spanish that change registers between the intimacy of songwriters and the immediacy of rock, all with the critical and reflective thread of a lyricist. degree in philosophy.

His live performances, guided by the technique of Enrique García on drums, reflect the ease of three musicians with international experience (UK, USA and Latin America) with a special closeness and complicity with the public.

These are the dates of their next concerts: