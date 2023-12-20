We premiere the video clip for “At the end of the day” by Rizos 1000

A few weeks after releasing “Sencillo Directo Sincero” in lyric video format, Rizos 1000 now presents us with the video clip for “Al final del día”, the second preview of what will be their first EP. In this new single he delves into the sound of this previous reference: forcefulness in the guitars, the rhythm, the melody and the lyrics, and a careful production by Mon Dvy at The Blue studios. New Indie with nods to urban music and a cheeky but intimate personality.

The video clip, an expressive and clear sequence shot shot on some forgotten road, elevates the melancholy that characterizes the song and shows the artist in his purest state, without filters. The song has been produced by My Dvy at The Blue Studios, mastered by Victor Garciaand the video has been filmed by Erik and Christmas.

Curls 1000 en Pablo Villafranca, producer, composer and nomadic writer, has explored the most diverse genres throughout almost ten years of career. Last decade he formed the indie pop duo Tremendous Turpentinewith which he released three albums, to return in 2020 under the name Villafranca and publish the amazing “Jotaton”an album with which he would fuse jota and reggaetón, within the framework of the artistic residency “Lo Mon Contemporáneo” in Echo (Huesca). In recent years, his collaborations and productions with other Navarrese artists such as Ben Yart in “Gatitos”, M de Runa in “Hoy, Mañana y Siempre” or Young Zaratustra in “La Concha” stand out.

We leave you with the video clip for “At the end of the day”, a song that will be included in the EP that will be released in early 2024: