We premiere the video clip for “How I Remember” by Ama Ia

The vocalist, founder and composer of Kokoshca Amaia Tirapu stars with her personal project Ama Ia the first single from the project Colectivo Hostel. “How I Remember” is a jota “that talks about memory, the trail it leaves and the ability it has to last over time. Sometimes it is a blurry image that distorts reality, but nevertheless with enough force to that when channeled into song, takes us to the same place as when we lived.” The disc “12|12|12”which will be released on November 24 in digital edition and 12” vinyl (Bandcamp), has been produced and recorded at MOTUmusica by Guillermo Mutiloa during winters 2022/2023 and includes songs by artists such as Amaia and Iñaki de KokoshkaDepartment of ManesJuan and Tamu Ex boyfriendsCristina de JuarezGuille de Wilhelm, German CarrascosaGorka de Beunza Gapetc

“12|12|12” born in the workspace MOTUmusic (production, recording studio and rehearsal space active in Pamplona since 2010) to try to give artistic form to the connection and concern shared between the artists who come together in said space. During the production of the albums in these years and as a result of countless hours, concerns and conversations beyond the musical, a pleasant point of connection related to traditional music, popular singing, the local artistic fabric, customs, rurality or nature. These topics constantly emerge in conversation during work sessions in the studio, in rehearsals or in recreation areas. Without being fully aware, it has turned out to be a unifying point that structures and gives artistic form to this work. “12|12|12” is a curatorial and collective creation project, which aims to respond to the current artistic context in musical practice and social life. The songs revolve around costumbrismo as a point of connection in a visceral impulse that responds to a contemporary experience and self-discovery. 12 songs from 12 individual subjects cast on a 12 inch object of common cellulose acetate. It is the result of the collaboration of Pr0t0c0lectiv0 with the Colectivo Hostel and the help of Government of Navarra for the publishing of records for non-profit entities.

We exclusively premiere the video clip for “How I Remember”, made by Paul Marble y Hui Chen.

