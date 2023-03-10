The band from Gasteiz Bayou La Batre presents us with a preview of “Argilun”his debut EP that will be released in April.

We exclusively premiered the video clip of one of the advance songs of “Argilun”the first disc of Bayou La Batre. This project Gasteiz was born in February 2021, one year after the dissolution of the No Regret quintet. After immersing themselves for 7 years in a very strong hardcore style, they decided to take some time to find a more personal sound and work on more elaborate music. The result is Bayou La Batre, a devastating machine that mixes dark hardcore with metal and very rock riffs, influenced by bands like Every Time I Die, Underoath or Pressure Cracks.

“Argilun” was recorded in August 2022 at Kollapse Studio (Lugo) together with producer Iván Ferro, and will be released on 12″ vinyl and Digipack, co-published by Cosmic Tentacles, In My Heart Empire, Kill Vinyl Records, Quebranta Records, Hombre Montaña and Violence In The Veins The album design has been the responsibility of Nerea Mauleón.

The album will be presented at Gaztetxe de Gasteiz on April 22 with Aihotz, Vacants and Tenue. This is the video clip of “Neandertala”, directed by Ander Basterretxea and Kauldi Iriondo. Kauldi Iriondo (camera), Asier Deskosido (lighting), Kauldi Iriondo and Iñaki Gallego (direction of photography), and Danel Altuna, Rosa María Bustamante, Elena Abascal, Rosa Vega and Beñat Etxebeste (actors), among others, have participated.

