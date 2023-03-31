Feline They are back with “Norbait hil da hemen”, the first appetizer of their second album that will be released in three weeks. After showing us the cover of “JAN TO” at the beginning of March, and recently released their first single, now they present their self-produced video clip with a good dose of punk and irreverent attitude. In addition, the quartet brings to the table topics such as pressure or suicide in a society that is difficult to digest.

At the beginning of 2022 the self-titled debut album of Feline, a rock record that, as we told you then, brings us back to a certain spirit of the late 70s and early 80s. The quartet, who lives between Gernika-Lumo and Bermeo, put themselves in the hands of Martín Guevara (Capsula ) to record ten songs full of freshness and self-confidence. The Bizkaitarras put themselves back in the hands of Martín last month of

October to record the six new songs that make up the EP. What will we find in “JAN TO”? As they assure us, “a concentrate of glam rock and dark pop, full of rhythmic bases that will encourage us to move our bodies. The vocal melodies will slip into our ears with pleasure and we will want to sing them along with Feline”.