The Bilbao duo Unclose shows us the video clip of one of the songs from his new EP that has just been released.

Unclose Just released “Russula Gauma”, a new EP in which the duo takes a new step towards electronics as the main language, both in their compositions and in their live performances. Most of the songs on this EP are sung in an invented and meaningless language, approximating it to the concept of glossolalia, which they have considered to be a more direct transmission channel towards some areas of experience that conventional words cannot reach. .

Behind the audiovisual work of “Reverie”, the song that opens the album, is Ainara Ipiña. The video clip, shot on a set with Ritha Mingomba as the only performer, accentuates the line taken by the artist in the construction of more abstract visual stories (as in the case of the band’s previous video clip, “NEUMA”), without a script or predefined narrative; a line that is in keeping with the abstraction of the songs of “Russula Gauma”, sung with invented words that lack meaning to enhance the expressive character of the vocal sonority. In both cases, image and sound strive to convey what conventional words cannot reach.

after the LP "The Long Tomorrow" (Winehouse Records, 2017) and the single "Battleground" (Winehouse Records 2020), the duo formed by Iskandar Rementeria and "Deibol" Rodríguez released on March 24 "Russula Gauma" (Winehouse Records 2023), an EP recorded and produced by José Lastra and Iskandar Rementeria, and will only be distributed digitally (The Orchard). His live presentation will be on April 5 at Kafe Antzokia in Bilbao, together with the electronic duo from Iparralde Room.