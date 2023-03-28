The visual, directed by Dani Rato, plays with lo-fi and VHS aesthetics and with the imagery of the Anglo-Saxon groups of the turn of the century. In the same way that Muro María is located between pop and rock; the visual of “Tallin” traces a Mediterranean bridge between Britpop and the most underground New York rock. Thus, since 2023, Muro María has been in tune with bands like Wet Leg o Soccer Mommyrabidly current and aware of the mythical background of the genre, like any self-respecting group.