To celebrate Andalusia Day –tomorrow February 28–, the Cádiz-born rapper-coplera Carmen Xia premieres the video clip of his song “Orguyoça”, which we have known for a long time. Today we advance it in Mondo Sonoro.

“Orguyoça” is one of the most celebrated and outstanding songs of “The wound” (Propaganda Pel Fet!, 22), the first full length by Carmen Xía. But it did not have a video clip, something that is solved today with the preview that we are making of the video directed by Alvaro Cabrera y Valentin Maraverwith Elvira González, María Japón, Milena Martínez, Dánely García, Rocío Romero and Lota Vaz, all of them from the ECAE of Seville.

Carmen Xía premiered “Orguyoça” as a declaration of principles on December 4, 2020. In it, she claimed Andalusian culture and women’s culture on a basis of Suzio Tarik. In it, we already anticipated what we were going to find later in her debut album. Now we advance the video clip that will serve to celebrate Andalusia Day with pride and energy tomorrow.

After visiting several Spanish cities such as Vigo, Lugo, Madrid, Eibar or Zaragoza, Carmen Xía will be performing in Málaga (February 27, Wild Andalusia), Valencia (March 4, La Sala), Donosti (April 22, Long Live) y Granada (May 13, Booga), within the tour GPS (Turning Through Rooms).