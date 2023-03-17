Home World We premiere “Under the disguise”, the new video single by Arco
by admin
under the disguise It is the preview of what will be the new album of Arco. A display of powerful lyrics in which southern flamenco quejío and energetic phrasing alternately dance between rock bases. We premiere the video clip that accompanies the new single.

In this song, which will be part of his new album, Arco offers us a reflection on the layers that adorn our shape and our days, giving us some phrases that, without a doubt, are already among the best verses of this artist who continues to make his way. day by day, consolidating its role as a benchmark for author song and rock with Andalusian roots.
The production, once again, is carried out by the renowned and award-winning producer Tato Latorrebut be careful, this song has been composed by Antonio with his son Manuel 13 years old (yes, the one that gave its name to the penultimate album by El Puchero del Hortelano).
The video clip that we anticipate in advance has been filmed by Jaime Walfisch under the direction of Jose Diego Fajardo.

Upcoming concerts

18/3 Cadiz. Soho

25/3 Córdoba. Hangar

22/4 El Ejido (Almeria). Saint Mark

12/5 Baeza (Jaen). Café Central

3/6 Almeria. Alameda Festival

