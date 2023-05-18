We premiere “Velita”, a new single and clip by Belén Natalí

Natalí herself points out that “’Velita’ is something that can happen to all of us: that moment in a couple or in an emotional bond where there is uncertainty, microgestures of distance, things that are happening in silence but that nobody says”.

This new single inaugurates a stage in his musical career, hand in hand with the labels Say It Loud y Future Coastin which she anticipates her next EP that she will unveil throughout 2023. Leaving her usual proposal in the background, which has always oscillated between reggae and sound system, the interpreter surprises us with a lo-fi pop piece with an accent of R&B and jazz, but with its own flow that settles in your senses to stay, with influences ranging from The Free Nationals until D’Angelo going by Sade o Luis Alberto Spinetta.

The instrumental part has been recorded at the Music Lan studio by the producer Genius Trani Nadalwith battery Benítez Hossguitar Enrique Peinadounder Peter Fields and keyboard Adri Gonzalez. While the voices, on the other hand, were recorded at the Panorama studio. The result is a song that symbolizes this hopeful “little candle” for a prosperous future, for more songs and for more experimentation and artistic exploration.

