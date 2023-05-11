We premiered the video clip for “A su manera” by Oli

It was was part of the group The Click Pikamade up of female rappers and dissident identities, but over the years it has collaborated with a vast list of artists such as KeTeKalles, Pirate’s Sound System y The Low Passions. Most recently, he has been working on the EP of Tony Taboobut now comes the moment of truth with a preview of what will be his first solo album.

This is “In their own way”, a song that is dedicated to all those who have felt or have been labeled as “lost causes”. Today we premiere the VIDEO of the song, which officially premieres tomorrow Friday and which serves to find the keys to the current moment at the creative level of the Catalan rapper and dancer, whom we will have to keep track of very closely.

The video clip has been directed and produced by Lou Wellwar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

