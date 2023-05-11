Home » We premiered the video clip for “A su manera” by Oli
World

We premiered the video clip for “A su manera” by Oli

by admin

It was was part of the group The Click Pikamade up of female rappers and dissident identities, but over the years it has collaborated with a vast list of artists such as KeTeKalles, Pirate’s Sound System y The Low Passions. Most recently, he has been working on the EP of Tony Taboobut now comes the moment of truth with a preview of what will be his first solo album.

This is “In their own way”, a song that is dedicated to all those who have felt or have been labeled as “lost causes”. Today we premiere the VIDEO of the song, which officially premieres tomorrow Friday and which serves to find the keys to the current moment at the creative level of the Catalan rapper and dancer, whom we will have to keep track of very closely.

The video clip has been directed and produced by Lou Wellwar.

See also  Winter storm could disrupt U.S. LNG exports, global fuel supply

You may also like

The painted Serbian school in Kosovska Kamenica Info

Twitter, Musk: new CEO found, she’s a woman...

In Cefalù the personal exhibition of Eugenia Affronti...

40-second monitoring exposure of the Taichung subway accident:...

Russia fines Google for LGBT videos: what happened

The singer tore her dress at the Eurovision...

Artificial intelligence, the stakes of Brussels: facial recognition...

goals from Cabral, Diouf and Amdouni

Basel beat Fiorentina, and West Ham beat AZ...

Fantastic adventure GLYT arrives on Xbox in July

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy