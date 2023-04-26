We premiered the video clip for “Decepció” by Montflorit

“Decepció” is a rock, psychedelic and indie pop single in Catalan and is configured as a reflective song about the identity crisis that invites us to assume the contextual consequences of a radical decision; psychedelic guitars, personal lyrics, bases with rhythmic joy and the Catalan language. You can glimpse their musical references among which they themselves cite names such as those of Cala Vento, El Petit de Cal Eril y Real Estate.