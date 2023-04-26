Home » We premiered the video clip for “Decepció” by Montflorit
We premiered the video clip for “Decepció” by Montflorit

“Decepció” is a rock, psychedelic and indie pop single in Catalan and is configured as a reflective song about the identity crisis that invites us to assume the contextual consequences of a radical decision; psychedelic guitars, personal lyrics, bases with rhythmic joy and the Catalan language. You can glimpse their musical references among which they themselves cite names such as those of Cala Vento, El Petit de Cal Eril y Real Estate.

At the moment Montflorit is finalizing the details of his new work, a second EP, recorded in the Barcelona studio Big horse which will see light in the spring of 2023 thanks to the record label, Study Dungeon (Medal, Bramble, RR, The Saurs). Today, we premiere the video clip of “Decepció”, exclusively for Mondo Sonoro.

