Joe Jet and Maria Ribot Today they premiere with us the video clip corresponding to their song “La incertesa”, a piece that was already part of their most recent album, “Febrer // Agost”, published in November of last year.

According to the artists, “Uncertainty is the unequivocal definition of the millennial generation – despite the privileges, the pillows, the capabilities.” The song “La incertesa” proposes a universe of evocative images that revolve around that concept.

To shape the song, Jo Jet and Maria Ribot have been inspired by a piece by James Blake, specifically the beautiful “Limit Of Your Love”. From there they have created a song that treats uncertainty as a universal feeling, with a clip starring “two inhibited characters with everything that happens around them, out of place, but sharing, although they don’t know each other at all and never they end up finding themselves on a journey that everyone can take, that everyone uses out of the same state of mind”.

“February // August” it was produced by Mr. Chen and moves between lo-fi tones and an intermittent lightness that appears and disappears throughout the record. They will be presenting it on March 24 in the Kursaal room in Manresa. You can buy tickets at this link.