EDGARTOWN (Massachusetts) – The header on the envelope is quite essential: “To the church that hosted the migrants”. No name or address. Yet the postmen have found a way to deliver it to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown, on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, where Palmer Marrin shows it to us with a mixture of pride and gratitude. Inside is a twenty dollar bill and an anonymous note that says, “Thank you for showing that Americans are still capable of being compassionate.”