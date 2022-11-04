Home World “We, rich and welcoming”. On Martha’s Vineyard the honor of the liberals is saved
World

“We, rich and welcoming”. On Martha’s Vineyard the honor of the liberals is saved

by admin
“We, rich and welcoming”. On Martha’s Vineyard the honor of the liberals is saved

EDGARTOWN (Massachusetts) – The header on the envelope is quite essential: “To the church that hosted the migrants”. No name or address. Yet the postmen have found a way to deliver it to St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown, on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, where Palmer Marrin shows it to us with a mixture of pride and gratitude. Inside is a twenty dollar bill and an anonymous note that says, “Thank you for showing that Americans are still capable of being compassionate.”

See also  Talent Conference | Smart Medical! In a few seconds, find all possible cancer cells! | Cancer cells_Sina News

You may also like

Pope Francis and the Imam of Al Azhar:...

Tourist forgets a bag with $ 20,000 in...

Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant without electricity:...

Spain closes the airspace for the passage of...

The largest orchid grower in the world stops...

In the Mediterranean, the American submarine of the...

Media: Trump could announce his candidacy for 2024...

Russia: Putin signs a law to recruit prisoners...

The shadow of frost on the war in...

US-allies agreement: the ceiling on the price of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy