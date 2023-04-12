The Head of State: «More peaceful in many areas, but the war cannot be ignored»

(LaPresse) The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that his country does not need less help than before, although the battles are currently less intense. “Compared to last year, it is now quieter in many areas. But that doesn’t mean that somewhere you can ignore the war or be less focused on helping the state,” Zelensky said in his evening video address. The Ukrainian president reported a meeting with military staff, during which “difficult directives” were discussed in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. (LaPresse)