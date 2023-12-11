We tried the Sofficini Special Edition: Diavola for you!

The legendary soft ones that each of us adored as children and that even now we don’t mind buying them, with the excuse that our little son wants them. After many years, Findus has created a new flavour: i Diavola Sofficini: tomato, mozzarella and slightly spicy salami.

Very pleasant, intense flavour, which expands throughout the mouth with the only flaw being that the spiciness is not present. I expected not to have my palate on fire but that aftertaste of spiciness that would enhance its softness, in its total fullness. All this without being nauseating. Produced with an abundant filling which, cooked in oil, enhances the crunchiness of the external breading and the softness inside.

For the cost, 2.65 euros, it is worth trying it out of curiosity. Still one of the best flavors.

I accompanied the sofficini with Pepsi Cola zero taste lime, a delusion. Once the can is opened, no scent is perceived and the flavor is totally anonymous with no reference to citrus.

There is no flavor left in your mouth, other than the fact that it doesn’t quench your thirst. A sparkling soft drink and nothing more. Rejected!

