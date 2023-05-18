by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The declarations of the rosanero coach on the eve of the match against the swallows, valid for the last day of Serie B 6′ OF READING PALERMO – A real final that tomorrow 19 May, at the “Renzo Barbera” stadium,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Corini: “We want to close in the best possible way and reach the play-off goal” appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».